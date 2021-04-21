Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Position Boosted by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 1,080.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEY. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,250,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,580 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 126,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,880 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 123,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 96,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter.

PEY stock opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $20.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

