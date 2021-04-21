Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Sold by Aspireon Wealth Advisors

Aspireon Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Bank ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter worth about $476,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 301,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,178,000 after purchasing an additional 62,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000.

NASDAQ KBWB traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,991. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.91. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $31.15 and a 52 week high of $65.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.291 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

