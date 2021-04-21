Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 9.2% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $636,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $336.88. 929,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,992,559. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $203.63 and a 12-month high of $342.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

