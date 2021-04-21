Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,851 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 160% compared to the average daily volume of 1,481 call options.

CNR stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.88. 5,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $15.62.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNR shares. Barclays increased their target price on Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $287,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $45,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,385,475 shares of company stock valued at $58,881,833 over the last three months. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.