Invitation Homes (INVH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Invitation Homes has set its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance at 1.09-1.19 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, analysts expect Invitation Homes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.97, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $34.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

INVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Earnings History for Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit