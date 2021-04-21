Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IONKF opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. Ionic Brands has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.38.

Separately, Clarus Securities started coverage on Ionic Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ionic Brands Corp. provides cannabis related services in Washington and Oregon. The company manufacture and distribute hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc. under the IONIC brand name. The company is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

