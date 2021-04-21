Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

Iridium Communications stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,404. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.03.

In related news, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 241,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $11,453,118.60. Also, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $2,737,946.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,114,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,114 shares of company stock worth $17,993,835. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRDM. Barclays lowered Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BWS Financial lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

