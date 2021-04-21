iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stake Boosted by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 331.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,819 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $78.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,691. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.01. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $53.26 and a twelve month high of $79.39.

