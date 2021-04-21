iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 0.7% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Louis Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $98.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.03. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

