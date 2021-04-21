iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Increased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,763 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.66.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.