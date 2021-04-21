iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 109.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,694 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,106,000 after buying an additional 4,500,000 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,209,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,205,000 after buying an additional 21,366 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,681,000 after buying an additional 21,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,394,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB opened at $151.58 on Wednesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $119.65 and a 12 month high of $174.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.50.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

