iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,237 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 3.7% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $691,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.04 and a 200 day moving average of $116.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.13 and a 52 week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

