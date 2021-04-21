iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Lifted by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 5.6% of Foster Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $36,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $220.84. 2,262,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,624,559. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $116.48 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

