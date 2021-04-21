iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

First Command Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 93.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156,006 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 0.5% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $37,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.67. 90,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,731. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.41 and its 200-day moving average is $233.76. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $147.67 and a 12-month high of $272.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

