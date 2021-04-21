iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Lowered by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at $199,763,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,112,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after purchasing an additional 278,440 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,309.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 165,322 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after buying an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $3.03 on Wednesday, reaching $269.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,731. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $147.67 and a 52 week high of $272.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.76.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

