iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Lifted by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1,510.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,077 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,580,000 after purchasing an additional 50,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after purchasing an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after purchasing an additional 278,440 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,834,000 after purchasing an additional 85,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,007,000 after acquiring an additional 40,252 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $269.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,731. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.67 and a fifty-two week high of $272.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.76.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.