iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by AdvicePeriod LLC

AdvicePeriod LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.2% of AdvicePeriod LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $413.02 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $272.92 and a 1-year high of $419.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $399.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

