iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Peoples Bank OH’s 4th Largest Position

Peoples Bank OH lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,892 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Peoples Bank OH’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 110,493 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 345.3% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 613.9% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 55,799 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235 shares during the last quarter.

IVW opened at $69.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.87. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.81 and a one year high of $70.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

