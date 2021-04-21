iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Boosted by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.35. 104,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,079. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.81 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

