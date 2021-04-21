Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Holdings Decreased by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory lessened its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,976 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITUB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 24.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 419,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 64,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 73,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $6.36.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.0026 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.23%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

