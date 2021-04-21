Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory decreased its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,976 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 151,494,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $922,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32,386,503 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth $82,485,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,399,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739,480 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at $62,961,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,728,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $6.36.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0026 per share. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

