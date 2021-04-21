Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JACK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.00.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $117.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.43 and a 200-day moving average of $96.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $121.81.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

