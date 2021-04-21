Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) PT Raised to $149.00

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its target price upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $124.00 to $149.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.87% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s FY2021 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.46.

J stock opened at $133.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.58 and its 200 day moving average is $111.14. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $69.17 and a one year high of $136.19.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

