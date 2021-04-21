JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.67) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $128.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.70 million. On average, analysts expect JAKKS Pacific to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ JAKK opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. JAKKS Pacific has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 16th.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Earnings History for JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit