James L. Ziemer Sells 2,045 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stock

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $135.73 on Wednesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.80.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Thor Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Thor Industries by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

