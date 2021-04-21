Jason Douglas Simpson Sells 80,000 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA) Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA) Director Jason Douglas Simpson sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total value of C$393,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,312,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,455,217.12.

Orla Mining stock opened at C$1.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a current ratio of 13.32. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.08 and a 1 year high of C$1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLA. TD Securities lifted their price target on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

