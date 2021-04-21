Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Raised to $202.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $202.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JAZZ. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.47.
Shares of JAZZ opened at $168.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $178.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,338,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
See Also: Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.