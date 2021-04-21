Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Raised to $202.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $202.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JAZZ. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.47.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of JAZZ opened at $168.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $178.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,338,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.