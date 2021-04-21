Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.26.

NYSE HPE opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Manor Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 29,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $3,807,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,153,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,498.5% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,405,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

