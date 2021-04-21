Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

Shares of HTA opened at $29.08 on Monday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.28.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,268,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,579,000 after buying an additional 798,494 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,009,000 after buying an additional 1,885,295 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,906,000 after buying an additional 2,439,001 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,318,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,386,000 after buying an additional 568,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Story: Dividend

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit