Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

Shares of HTA opened at $29.08 on Monday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.28.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,268,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,579,000 after buying an additional 798,494 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,009,000 after buying an additional 1,885,295 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,906,000 after buying an additional 2,439,001 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,318,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,386,000 after buying an additional 568,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

