Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Short Interest Update

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,310,000 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the March 15th total of 6,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.76.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

JEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $103,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,119.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $731,260. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $697,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,851,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,640,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.