Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NETSTREIT in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NETSTREIT’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

NYSE:NTST opened at $20.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $21.09.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth $7,307,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $5,307,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after buying an additional 222,885 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.