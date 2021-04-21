Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) to “Buy”

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.19% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VVV. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Valvoline alerts:

NYSE:VVV opened at $28.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.62. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $28.71.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 330.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.