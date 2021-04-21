Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on TE Connectivity Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.69 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.92.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $128.39 on Monday. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $63.55 and a 12-month high of $136.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.70.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Ecofin Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 60,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.1% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 168,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 12.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 502,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,071,000 after buying an additional 20,945 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $8,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

