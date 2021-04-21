Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

JNJ stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.39. 207,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,312,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.91 and its 200 day moving average is $155.38. The company has a market cap of $438.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.