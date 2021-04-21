Jonathan Swinney Sells 130,635 Shares of EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) Stock

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) insider Jonathan Swinney sold 130,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21), for a total value of £20,901.60 ($27,308.07).

LON:ENQ opened at GBX 15.58 ($0.20) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 14.19. EnQuest PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 8.67 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 25.20 ($0.33). The stock has a market cap of £264.21 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.81.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on EnQuest in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 19 ($0.25) price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on EnQuest from GBX 16 ($0.21) to GBX 19 ($0.25) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

