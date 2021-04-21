Jowell Global Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:JWEL) Quiet Period Set To End on April 26th

Jowell Global’s (NASDAQ:JWEL) quiet period will expire on Monday, April 26th. Jowell Global had issued 3,714,286 shares in its public offering on March 17th. The total size of the offering was $26,000,002 based on an initial share price of $7.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Jowell Global stock opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. Jowell Global has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

About Jowell Global

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

