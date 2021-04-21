JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 18,811 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,811 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.52% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 697,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,518,000 after buying an additional 66,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $50.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.60.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.3413 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

