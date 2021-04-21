JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.29 Million Stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,573,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,335 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Gannett were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gannett during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gannett during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Gannett during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gannett by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 633,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gannett during the fourth quarter worth $634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Gannett alerts:

Gannett stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $646.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.91. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.22. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $875.45 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GCI shares. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Gannett in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Gannett Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused Websites.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.