JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,625 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 231,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,711,000 after acquiring an additional 21,611 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,494,000 after acquiring an additional 29,373 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 173,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 27,462 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,085,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ILTB opened at $69.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.93 and a 200 day moving average of $73.30. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $67.16 and a 1-year high of $79.65.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.