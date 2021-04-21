JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised Temenos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Temenos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Get Temenos alerts:

TMSNY stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.92. 7,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,596. Temenos has a 12-month low of $105.07 and a 12-month high of $172.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.08 and its 200 day moving average is $133.63.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.