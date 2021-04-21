Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lowered its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,530 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 95.2% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 105,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 51,459 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 35.5% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 64,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 117,169 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 68.4% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Shares of JNPR stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.41. The company had a trading volume of 26,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,972. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average is $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,206,946.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,036 shares of company stock worth $3,252,591. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

