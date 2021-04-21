JustBet Price Tops $0.0056 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. JustBet has a market capitalization of $6.46 million and approximately $940,995.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JustBet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00063053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.54 or 0.00276710 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $576.86 or 0.01026213 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.01 or 0.00654680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,150.42 or 0.99890274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,819,459 coins. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.