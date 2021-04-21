Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Apr 21st, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleyra Inc. is providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company manages multi-channel integrated communication services, through its proprietary platform, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra Inc., formerly known as GigCapital Inc., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.60.

NYSEAMERICAN KLR opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $423.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.56. Kaleyra has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $44.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kaleyra will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $905,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 56,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $913,723.30. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 45,000 shares of company stock worth $857,900 and have sold 658,554 shares worth $12,251,883. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,574,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Kaleyra by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,173,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after acquiring an additional 237,700 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP increased its position in shares of Kaleyra by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 718,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 68,307 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the fourth quarter worth about $879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for business-to-consumer communications worldwide. Its platform enables communications by integrating mobile alert notifications and interactive capabilities to reach and engage end-user customers. The company's platform also provides programmable voice/interactive voice response configurations, inbound/outbound short message service capabilities, hosted telephone numbers, conversational marketing solutions, and other IP communications services such as e-mail, push notifications, and WhatsApp.

