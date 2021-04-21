Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) to Outperform

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $62.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $37.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CIT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

CIT opened at $51.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average is $39.54. CIT Group has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $54.68.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CIT Group will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CIT Group news, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $453,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,383.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $300,714.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,477.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,201 shares of company stock worth $1,058,761. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in CIT Group by 689.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,975,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471,808 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,434,000 after buying an additional 103,203 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CIT Group by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,448,000 after buying an additional 576,489 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,128,000. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,992,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

