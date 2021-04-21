Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires 2,301 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,994,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 16,430 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $65,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 47,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of CMS stock opened at $65.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.88%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.