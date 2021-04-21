Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Increases Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $99.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.70%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.