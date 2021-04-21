Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases Shares of 377 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.80.

ASML stock opened at $616.94 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $275.96 and a twelve month high of $653.00. The firm has a market cap of $259.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.01, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $588.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.8864 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

