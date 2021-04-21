KeyCorp Comments on AECOM’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for AECOM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will earn $3.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.96. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $66.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.98, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.64. AECOM has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $68.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

