Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Given New $30.00 Price Target at CIBC

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price objective raised by CIBC from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KEYUF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Keyera from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Keyera in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Keyera from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Keyera from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Keyera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.39.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56. Keyera has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

