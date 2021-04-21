Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $76.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KRC. Scotiabank raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $68.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $70.54.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. Analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

